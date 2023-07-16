(KRON) — The San Francisco AIDS Walk is back for its 37th year. It is the largest AIDS fundraising event in all of Northern California that’s expected to draw thousands of attendees.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony along with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

The 5K is set to start at 10:30 a.m. at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park. Those participating in the walk are asked to check in by 10 a.m.

Organizers are urging attendees to use public transportation or ride share services as parking is limited around the area. Traffic and road closures will affect John F. Kennedy Drive, Traverse Drive, JFK Promenade and Bowling Green Drive.