REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An annual holiday tradition in San Mateo County is in full swing. On Saturday, members of the Redwood City Police Department held a “Stuff-a-truck” event.

The toy and book drive will benefit hundreds of low income families this winter.

On their way out of Target on El Camino Real, donor Martin Pascual and his children dropped off an entire basket of new toys to the Redwood City Police Department.

Martin pascual/donor- “If God blesses you, you have to give it back,” Pascual said.

Dozens of others then followed suit.

The police department stuffed a truck with donations for its annual toy and book drive, which it runs in partnership with several other law enforcement and public safety agencies in San Mateo County.

Having already served in the military, U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Figueroa says there is never a bad time to give.

“Beause my family’s been in that type of situation where we couldn’t afford a whole lot and it was kind of a bummer for the kids, especially during the holidays,” Figueroa said. “So we kind of figured, you know, if we could just give even something small to put a smile on a kids face, its worth it.”

Last year, more than 40 businesses took part in the collection and set up 67 barrels that were filled with toys, providing enough gifts for more than 800 families.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In addition to local shops, the barrels are located at the police and fire departments. — new and in-box toys and books only.

As for those families interested in benefiting from the program, you can sign up on the city’s website through Nov. 18. To be eligible, you must live in the area, have at least one child 12 years of age or younger and be low income.

The next stuff-a-truck event will be held Dec. 2 outside Costco. The gifts will be distributed before Christmas.