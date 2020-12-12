Anonymous gun buyback event in San Francisco hopes to curb violence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Violence Prevention Services and the San Francisco Police Department, United Playaz hosted a gun buy-back event today.

United Playaz is a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization.

The anonymous part is key here, and that’s largely why the event has been so successful in the past with people showing up and turning in hundreds of guns and assault rifles.

Rudy Corpuz, the founder of United Playaz, says “Today we’re saving lives. We have to eliminate senseless gun violence. That’s why we’re here today. I’m not against the second amendment, but i”m definitely against senseless gun violence.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, staff members were using PPE and the public was asked to wear face coverings when engaging with staff members.

A waiting area with “socially distanced chairs” were also available for persons who “walk up” to the site.