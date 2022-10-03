AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The search for Alexis Gabe’s remains continues as the Amador County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that bones discovered by a couple do not belong to her, or any person for that matter.

On Sept. 28, deputies responded to a call for service after a couple discovered “a couple of small bones in the Pioneer area,” according to a Facebook post by Alexis’ father Gwyn Gabe quoting a statement the Sheriff’s Office gave the family.

“There was animal hair around one of the bones, but out of an abundance of caution a forensic anthropologist was contacted,” the post continued. “The forensic anthropologist was able to quickly determine that the bones did not come from a human.”

The Sheriff’s office confirmed the information to KRON4.

Mr. Gabe called it “another false alarm” in the Facebook post.

As KRON4 reported yesterday, Mr. Gabe had hopes the remains belonged to his daughter. Alexis Gabe disappeared Jan. 26.

“Let’s continue the search,” his post continued.