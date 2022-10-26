WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.”

“As a Jewish and Black-owned brand whose mission is to give back to our brothers and sisters and build up our community, we can not in any way be associated with something that tears it down,” the store said in a statement provided to KRON4.

“We condemn hateful words and antisemitism and know its consequences all too well,” the statement continued. “We felt a responsibility to lead by example and encourage others to follow suit, even if it will challenge the profitability of their business.”

Bottom Bunk’s Bay Area location is in downtown Walnut Creek in a Locust Street storefront that was formerly home to a wine store. According to Bottom Bunk’s Instagram, the company was founded by a formerly incarcerated entrepreneur who used his $200 of “government sanctioned probation money to flip a pair of Air Jordan 1s into a full-blown sneaker business.”

“Bottom Bunk is a home for people of all races, ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds,” the store’s statement concluded. “We will continue to use our platform to uplift and support others.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

The sneaker house is just the latest in a growing list of brands and businesses to join the backlash against the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Earlier this week, Bay Area-based Gap announced that it had not only ended its partnership with Ye, but that it would be removing all products associated with him from its stores.

German athletic wear and sneaker giant Adidas also cut ties with Ye this week and the rapper was dropped by his powerful Hollywood entertainment representation, CAA. Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in interview and social media posts recently. He was kicked off Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms for one post in which he appeared to threaten violence against members of the Jewish community.