Another Bay Area city votes to raise minimum wage

Bay Area

HAYWARD (KRON) – The City of Hayward has voted to increase the minimum wage.

Starting on July 1, employers with at least 26 employees will have to pay a $15 minimum wage.

For employers with fewer than 26 employees, the minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour on July 1.

The wage increase was approved unanimously by the city council.

