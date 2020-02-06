Another Bay Area city votes to raise minimum wage

HAYWARD (KRON) – The City of Hayward has voted to increase the minimum wage.
Starting on July 1, employers with at least 26 employees will have to pay a $15 minimum wage.
For employers with fewer than 26 employees, the minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour on July 1.
The wage increase was approved unanimously by the city council.
