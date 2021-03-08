Another Bay Area county is close to moving into red tier

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — With five Bay Area counties in the red tier now, another is eyeing the shift that will allow for loosened restrictions.

Contra Costa County is making good progress with slowing the spread of the coronavirus, recording an average of just under 10 cases per 100,000 people per day.

The county is getting closer to the required seven cases per day to be eligible to move into the red tier.

The state might even soon relax those requirements with its new equity acceleration system.

But for now, local health officials continue to monitor the numbers and case rates.

Here’s what is allowed under the red tier:

Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity

Retail stores at maximum 50% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers open indoors at maximum 10% capacity

Movie theaters open at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Zoos, museums, and aquariums open at 25% maximum indoor capacity.

The county is also moving along well with distributing the vaccine. Over 85% of people 75 and up have received at least one dose.

The county expects to open more mass vaccine sites including one at Diablo Valley College – the San Ramon campus – on March 15.

Until then, county officials want people to mask up and keep distanced.

We are expecting to get confirmation about the county’s tier change this week.