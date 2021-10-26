Another Bay Area In-N-Out just temporarily closed amid vaccine controversy

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa Environmental Health department closed In-N-Out Pleasant Hill on Oct. 26th because employees were failing to check customers’ vaccination status against COVID-19.

The burger restaurant was reportedly fined four times, totaling $1,750, in recent weeks for the same health order violation, according to health officials.

Contra Costa Environmental Health suspended the restaurant’s food permit because the business was not in compliance with state and local health regulations.

This posed an immediate hazard to the public, according to health officials.

A temporarily closed banner comes up on the website for the restaurant

KRON4 reached out to In-N-Out for a statement regarding the situation.

“The reason for the closure is that In-N-Out Associates were not actively demanding vaccine documentation and photo identification from each dine-in Customer before serving them,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason, according to a statement from In-N-Out.”

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive,” according to a statement from In-N-Out.

Pleasant Hill In-N-Out isn’t the only location in the Bay Area dealing with public health violations.

Pinole and San Ramon have also received notices of violation for the same health order violation, and on Monday the San Ramon location received a $250 notice of fine.

Additionally, the In-N-Out located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf also temporarily closed indoor dining, but outdoor and takeout is available at this time.