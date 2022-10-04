SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies Tuesdays and Thursdays as “anchor days” when all non-remote employees will be expected to be back in the office.

The approach is “based on balancing flexibility, productivity, and collaboration,” the blog post explains. “Having time to work remotely has benefits for individual productivity as well as balancing work/life demands.”

The post, authored by “Chief People Officer” Nikki Krishnamurthy explains that employee feedback has led the company to conclude that workers feel more engaged and have a “stronger sense of belonging” and report “overall higher satisfaction” when they are in the office.

The company will still extend the opportunity for employees to work from anywhere for up to four weeks a year, the post explains. They are also offering flexibility for some employees to remain fully remote, depending on their role and location.

“Our business also exists in the real world, on the streets of thousands of cities, and it’s important we stay connected to the places we serve,” the post reads. “Our goal is to adopt work practices that help us benefit from flexibility while facilitating and maximizing the in person connections that make us #OneUber.”