SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

The carjacking happened around 8 p.m. April 11 on the 200 block of Rey Street, police say. Four suspects approached a 39-year-old woman and demanded her possessions while brandishing a firearm, then stole her sedan.

The suspects are estimated to be between 25 and 30-years old.

There have been a number of car thefts reported in the city’s residential neighborhoods in recent weeks. This carjacking was handled out of the SFPD’s Ingleside district.