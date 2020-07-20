Another condemned inmate at San Quentin dies from COVID-19 complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A condemned inmate at San Quentin has died from what appears to be coronavirus complications, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

This marks the 12th inmate coronavirus death, according to the online Patient Tracker.

58-year-old Troy A. Ashmus was pronounced dead on Monday, July 20, at an outside hospital.

His exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.

On September 18, 1985, Ashmus was admitted for assault with intent to commit a specific sex crime in Sacramento County.

Nearly a year later, he was sentenced to death for first-degree murder, forcible rape, sodomy with a victim under 14-years-old, and lewd and lascivious act with a victim under 14.

Ashmus was on death row since Sept. 1, 1986.

At this time, there are 718 people on death row in California.

