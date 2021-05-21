Dead whale washes onto Pacifica beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Another dead whale has been found in the Bay Area.

The whale washed up at Pacifica State Beach on Friday.

A viewer sent KRON4 photos of the whale at shore.





No other details are known at this time, but KRON4 News has reached out to The Marine Mammal Center for more information.

This is the 10th whale found dead in the Bay Area since late February, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

Five were found in April, including three that were found in eight days.

It has been concerning for experts to find this many dead whales in the Bay Area in such a short time span.

“Our team hasn’t responded to this number of dead gray whales in such a short span since 2019 when we performed a startling 13 necropsies in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Dr. Pádraig Duignan, Director of Pathology at The Marine Mammal Center.

To report a dead whale or whale in distress, call the Center’s rescue hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325).