(KRON) — A jury convicted a federal prison guard this week of sexually abusing inmates who were imprisoned inside Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in the East Bay.

John Bellhouse, 40, formerly of Pleasanton, was employed as a correctional officer. Trial evidence showed that Bellhouse used his authority to sexually abuse female inmates beginning December 2019 through October 2020.

“Correctional Officer Bellhouse committed an egregious breach of trust by using the cover of the (Bureau Of Prisons) facility’s Safety Office to sexually abuse individuals in his custody,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “This guilty verdict is yet another warning that any Bureau employee who abuses their authority will be held accountable. The Department of Justice is committed to rooting out sexual assault within the BOP and continuing to prioritize cases involving sexual abuse of individuals in BOP custody.”

Prosecutors said Bellhouse engaged in oral sex with one victim in the prison Safety Warehouse and Safety Office. Bellhouse also committed abusive sexual contact against a second victim between October and December of 2020 in the Safety Office.

Four other FCI Dublin employees, including the prison’s former warden and chaplain, were also convicted of sexually abusing inmates.

“As an officer in a federal correctional facility, Bellhouse had an obligation to ensure the safety of all the persons serving their sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California. “Instead, Bellhouse used the power entrusted to him to serve his own corrupt purposes. The sexual abuse of inmates will not be tolerated, and Bellhouse will now face the consequences for committing his despicable crimes.”

Bellhouse was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse of a ward, as well as three counts of abusive sexual conduct. Each count of sexual abuse carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. Each count of abusive sexual conduct carries a maximum term of two years imprisonment.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers presided over the trial. Judge Rogers scheduled Bellhouse’s sentencing hearing for August 30. He remains out of custody pending his sentencing.

Inmates said their guards created a “rape culture” inside the prison for years without getting caught. FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said Tuesday, “The FBI and our partners will continue to pursue allegations of abuse by Dublin FCI correctional officers and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”