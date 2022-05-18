SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers arrested a drug dealer and recovered 265.4 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a tweet. They also seized 5.5 grams of cocaine, 11.2 grams of methamphetamine, 8.4 grams of heroin, and 28 prescription pills.

However, one notable thing about this arrest is that it occurred near 7th Street and Mission Street. That’s another fentanyl bust in the SoMa neighborhood.

The latest bust marks the fourth seizure of fentanyl reported by KRON4 in roughly the last month. The other three reported incidents all happened within a block from each other — making this area in SoMa a hotbed of fentanyl busts.

April 29: 7th and Minna Street

Police recovered significantly more fentanyl (and other narcotics) in this arrest compared to the one on Tuesday. 753 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of meth, 48 grams of heroin, 48 grams of Xanax, and 9 grams of oxycontin was among the drugs seized.

The amount of fentanyl recovered is enough to theoretically kill 376,000 people. That’s according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which says two milligrams of the drug can be lethal.

April 28: 7th and Mission Street

Similar to Tuesday’s bust, fentanyl was recovered in the area of 7th and Mission Street. But in this instance, it was 178 grams of fentanyl in addition to 4 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of meth, 2 grams of heroin, and over $1,000 in cash.

April 7: 8th and Mission Street

In addition to the 20 grams of fentanyl, police recovered 14 grams of meth, and eight grams of cocaine. At the time of this arrest, a billboard highlighting San Francisco’s fentanyl problem was posted a few days earlier.

Last November, police recovered over 900 grams of fentanyl when the suspect associated with the drugs was seen in the area of the 700 block of Ellis Street. That’s roughly half a mile away from the area of the aforementioned arrests.

Police did not say whether or not any of these fentanyl busts are related. The area of 7th Street and Mission Street is approximately one block away from the Civic Center BART station.