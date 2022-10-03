This map shows where a grass fire broke out in Oakland on Oct. 3, 2022.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire along eastbound Interstate 580, according to a tweet.

Two engines are currently responding, and two more have been requested, the department stated in the tweet. No structures are threatened and crews are working on putting out the fire.

Replying to a tweet from KRON4, the department stated that the initial call came around 11:40 a.m.

“16 firefighters responded and quickly contained the fire to just the vegetation along the freeway where is started, and away from homes on Octavia Street,” the tweet stated. “An Arson investigator has been requested by the Incident Commander.”

