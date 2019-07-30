Another homeless navigation center proposed for San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A proposed navigation center in San Francisco’s Bayview district would provide up to 200 beds for homeless people.

Mayor London Breed announced plans to build the safe navigation center on a parking lot at 129 Evans Street.

The facility would be the city’s third navigation center constructed on land leased to the city by CalTrans.

The announcement comes just weeks after a group of neighbors in the city’s South Beach neighborhood filed a lawsuit to stop the construction of another navigation center.

Latest News Stories: