NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Flyers were discovered that “contained antisemitic hate speech” in Novato on Saturday morning, according to police.

“Although not determined to be a violation of the law, the flyers were hate-motivated,” the Novato Police Department posted on Facebook, emphasizing that the flyers were protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, but that “at the Novato Police Department, we work in partnership with our community to stand up against all forms of hate expression and protect our community from hate crimes.”

The incident was reported to police at 11:39 a.m. Saturday, when “a community member” reported that someone was distributing antisemitic flyers on San Marin Drive.

“Additional flyers were later found on vehicles parked on Arthur Street,” the Facebook post stated.

Novato police asked members of the public to report hate incidents on the city’s website. The post also noted that Nov. 13-19 is United Against Hate Week.

This isn’t the first time antisemitic flyers were found in Novato, either, as police reported a similar incident a couple months back, as KRON4 News reported at the time.

Antisemitism has been in the news in recent years, particularly after violence at the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va., and remarks by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West), and Kyrie Irving.