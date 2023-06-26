(KRON) — Another Pacific Gas and Electric Company outage was visible on the PG&E map on Monday afternoon, and it seemed eerily familiar to an outage from last week.

The company confirmed to KRON4 that the outage map’s numbers were inaccurate, and there is no outage in Richmond at this time. By 12:20 p.m., the outage was removed from the map.

Just last week, an outage in the East Bay left 28,000 customers without power. The outage was a result of a vehicle crashing into a power pole near West Ohio Avenue and Richmond Parkway., PG&E confirmed to KRON4.