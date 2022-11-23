FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.

The search engine giant is implementing a new performance management system, according to the report. This could enable managers to start getting rid of underperforming employees beginning next year. The system could also be leveraged as a means to avoid paying employess bonuses and stock grants, the report states.

Citing people “with knowledge of the system,” the report says that under a previous system, managers were only expected to categorize 2% of employees in the “underperforming” bucket.

A separate report from CNBC cites growing anxiety among Google employees as the company realigns its performance management system amid widespread layoffs across much of the tech sector. In addition to the performance management system, the CNBC report cites reduced travel budgets and less swag as reasons employees fear job cuts may be looming.

If Google does indeed cut jobs soon, it will join a growing list of Bay Area tech companies to do so that includes Twitter, Uber, Facebook, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard and DocuSign, among others.