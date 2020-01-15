Another milestone announced in San Francisco’s homelessness initiative

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City of San Francisco has announced another milestone of its ongoing effort to address homelessness, but not everyone is happy about it.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor London Breed announced that the city is on track to add 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.

She also revealed that the city has reached a deal to open a safe navigation center along Gough Street.

It’s all part of the mayor’s ongoing push to address homelessness.

“We know that we have a real challenge with homeless and along with building more housing, it’s important that we have more places for people to go to get the services and support they need,” Breed said.

But the city’s efforts are not without critics.

Wednesday’s announcements were made in the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center at 888 Post Street.

The center will serve young people between 18 and 24.

Many neighbors oppose the plan.

“In essence, they are bringing them closer to the Tenderloin. It’s a few blocks away and these kids are going to be roaming. There are drug pushers and they are going to be hanging in the streets,” Jim Cunnane, a San Francisco resident, said.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the district, acknowledges the city’s efforts are controversial but he has promised transparency during the process.

“We are going to have more community meetings including next week and I want to hear from folks in this community. We are going to get this right,” Peskin said.

Finally, Mayor Breed hopes to add 2,000 more beds citywide over the next two years.