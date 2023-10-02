(KRON) — An Irish pub located in Oakland’s Jack London Square has announced it will be closing at the end of the month, citing “rising crime in the area” as a factor. Slainte Oakland will be shutting its doors for good on Oct. 31, the pub announced in a Facebook post Monday.

“Summer was very slow and between decreasing business and increasing costs of supplies and labor, along with rising crime in the area, we just can’t make the numbers work anymore,” the post read. “This means that we, like so many others, have made the heartbreaking decision to close on October 31st, 2023.”

Slainte opened in 2017 and boasted “home cooked cuisine,” an “impressive whiskey selection,” and a “tradition of music, storytelling and celebrating,” according to its Yelp page. The pub was founded by Ireland native Jackie Gallanagh who created the menu using family recipes, according to the Slainte website.

During its nearly seven years in business, the pub won several awards including East Bay’s Best Irish Pub, and Oakland’s Best Cocktails, according to its website.

Slainte said it will continue to “serve up some delicious food and pour proper pints” until it shuts down at the end of the month. The menu, however, may shrink as supplies wind down.

“We hope you’ll continue to support our staff, our fantastic musicians, and the pub all October long,” the pub said on Facebook. “After all, we’ve got so many stories and so much whiskey to share with you!”

The pub is one of a number of Bay Area businesses to close recently, citing familiar factors such as high operating costs, rising crime and deteriorating street conditions.