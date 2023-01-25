ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged.

Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.

“Both families are displaced and they’re in temporary housing in other locations and the path forward is going to take a while and I’m uncertain exactly what that looks like,” said Orinda Acting City Manager, Doug Alessio.

The sliding home, which forced the street closure last Wednesday, has caused a spectacle unwelcomed by neighbors. They say it has drawn out-of-towners into their quiet neighborhood who attempt to enter the properties in question.

“Our first and foremost concern is public safety and the health and safety of our residents,” said Alessio. “There has been nobody hurt in this incident, and we hope to keep it that way.”

Still, Alessio says building inspectors are exploring all options to mitigate the problem. It’s unclear if the homes can be permanently stabilized or if they need to be demolished.

The hillside gave way after weeks of heavy rain.

“There’s no other indication that at the current moment there’s a need for any other home to be either yellow or red-tagged,” said Alessio.

Alessio says city and county inspectors are monitoring the homes on a daily basis and, that the road will indefinitely remain closed to everyone except residents and emergency crews.