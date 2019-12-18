Another puppy stolen in Fremont van found safe, heading ‘home for Christmas’

FREMONT (KRON) — One of three dogs missing after a van was stolen from a Fremont hotel last week was found safe, police announced Wednesday.

More than two dozen dogs were missing last week after the van they were in was stolen.

The driver of the van left the keys in the ignition while she went into the Fremont hotel.

The van was later found in Oakland.

Many of the dogs were found, but as of Friday, three were still missing, including Unike, who police said is now heading “home for Christmas.”

Police say Unike was sold after the van was stolen.

Officers have notified her owners she was found safe.

Two other dogs, Papo and Jimmy, are still missing.

