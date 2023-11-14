(BCN) — A racehorse named Comeuppance died at Golden Gate Fields on Nov. 4, the 16th horse death reported at the track so far this year.

The cause of death wasn’t listed on the California Horse Racing Board’s equine fatalities website.

Comeuppance was the third horse listed under trainer Samuel Calvario to have died this year.

More than 70 racehorses have died at California tracks so far in 2023.

Golden Gate Fields didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

