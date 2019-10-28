Another Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the Bay Area for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Tuesday until 4 p.m. on Wednesday due to extreme fire behavior, gusty winds, and low relative humidity.

The areas impacted will be the North Bay, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and the San Francisco Peninsula Coast.

🚩 RED FLAG WARNING 🚩 Issued from Tuesday through Wednesday. Another round of gusty offshore winds will combine with very low humidity to create critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx #CAFire #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/YDF4iDYEPQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 28, 2019

A Red Flag Warning expired on Monday around 11 a.m. as weather conditions improved.