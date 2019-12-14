Another Salvation Army red kettle stolen in Concord, third one this holiday season

CONCORD (KRON) — A Salvation Army red kettle full of donations for the needy was stolen in Concord Wednesday night.

That’s the third kettle ripped off this holiday season in Contra Costa County.

The charity is now taking steps to try and prevent future robberies.

The money donated to the Salvation Army goes toward food and toys for the needy during Christmas time.

But that good work hasn’t kept volunteer bell ringers from being targeted in Contra Costa County.

Three kettles have been stolen this holiday season, totaling an estimated combined loss of a thousand dollars.

The most recent being this Wednesday at 5 p.m. outside the Hobby Lobby in Concord.

The kettle was snatched when the volunteer’s back was turned.

“It’s very sad,” Major Gwyn Jones said. “She was crying, she hasn’t come back to ring a bell because she so upset about it. Fortunately nothing happened to her nobody touched [her] or anything like that.”

A second snatch and grab happened at this same location in November when a thief threw a liquid into the face of a volunteer, picked up the kettle and rode off on a bike.

That same month another bellringer was conned out of kettle in front of the lucky in Martinez by someone pretending to be a volunteer.

Major Jones says they are making sure volunteers are padlocking kettles to their stands at some locations and the staff at Hobby Lobby is helping make that site more secure.

“They’ve actually even now got their camera trained on our kettles to make sure if anything happens down the road,” Jones said.

Major Jones says one positive note is the outpouring of support from the community.

“So many people contacted us encouraged us, dropped off a $20 check to help us out with the loss of the money and the kettle,” he said.

The good work that will continue, despite these setbacks.