(KRON) — San Francisco Chinese restaurant Xiao Loong in West Portal announced it is closing Tuesday effective immediately.

“When I started out my business two decades ago, I never would have guessed that this journey would have far exceeded my expectations,” owner Jeff Louie said in a statement on the restaurant’s website. “More importantly though, from day one, this neighborhood provided me and my family with the warmest of welcomes where I have met so many wonderful customers (some of who have since become dear friends!) that have been supportive throughout all of these past years.

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of YOU as well as my staff, for all of the unforgettable experiences and great memories that I will forever cherish.

I will always be grateful for the opportunity that this West Portal neighborhood and surrounding community has provided to me. You are truly the best!”

Xiao Loong has been in the area for more than 20 years. It has joined the ranks of several other businesses in San Francisco to shutter their doors including the Lego Store at the Centre Mall which closed just last week. Many have cited the dwindling foot traffic in the city and reports of rising crime.