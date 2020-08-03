Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from coronavirus complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — Another San Quentin inmate has died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to officials.

Condemned inmate Orlando Romero, 48, was pronounced dead Saturday at an outside hospital. Officials say his death appears to be from COVID-19 complications, but a coroner will determine his exact cause of death.

This is the 19th San Quentin inmate to die from complications related to the virus.

Romero was sentenced to death in in Riverside County on Aug. 28, 1996 for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery with a firearm. He was also sentenced to three life-with-parole sentences, one for attempted first degree murder armed with a firearms, another for attempted first-degree murder and other numerous offenses, and the third for kidnap/robbery while armed with a firearm and several robbery offenses.

He was admitted to death row on Sept. 4, 1996.

There are currently 715 people on California’s death row.

