Another San Quentin inmate dies from complications of COVID-19

Dewayne Michael Carey, 59 (Photo from Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another condemned San Quentin inmate died on Saturday from what appears to be complications with COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

59-year-old Dewayne Michael Carey was at an outside hospital when he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.

This is the third death row inmate to die this week from what appears to be complications with the virus.

Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, and 59-year-old Manuel Machado Alvarez were pronounced dead at outside hospitals on Friday.

On Dec. 16, 1996, Carey was sentenced from Los Angeles County for first-degree murder.

721 people are currently on death row in California.

No other details have been released.

Latest Stories: