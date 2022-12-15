SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday.

Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first 100 guests at the opening will receive a limited edition Shake Shack gift, the company said. A public ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Shake Shack is also opening a location in Walnut Creek, KRON4 reported earlier this month. The restaurant will be located in the city’s downtown on the 1300 block of Locust Street.

The Stonestown Shake Shack will be the ninth location in the Bay Area, according to the release. The other two locations in San Francisco are located at 845 Market St. (Westfield mall) and 3060 Fillmore St. (near Marina District).

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Stonestown mall is located at 3251 20th Ave, right next to San Francisco State University.