(KRON) — The latest in a seemingly never-ending series of shootings occurred in Oakland on Tuesday — just hours before the city’s police force was scheduled to hold a news conference on recent shootings.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Park Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers learned the victim was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a firearm. The individuals attempted to rob the victim and one disarmed their firearm, striking the victim, police said.

The individuals fled the area. Personnel from the Oakland Fire Department and paramedics responded to provide medical treatment to the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are currently listed as stable.

Video showed the victim being strapped into a gurney and transported from the scene.

The incident was the latest in a string of recent shootings in the city. Over the weekend, a middle school student and her mother were shot to death in what’s been called a domestic violence incident. On Monday, a 15-month-old toddler was shot and wounded on International Boulevard.

An investigation into Tuesday’s incident is described as active.