Another sighting: Brown bear spotted in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) - Another bear sighting in the Bay Area was reported on Wednesday.

The most recent sighting involved a brown bear seen in the L section area of Rohnert Park and heading west toward county area of Cotati.

Officials say they started receiving calls from neighbors in the area of Lorraine Court in southeast Rohnert Park.

People who saw the bear said it appeared non-aggressive.

Wildlife crews continue to look for that bear and are urging anyone who sees it to not approach it but rather call 911.

Yesterday we told you about a bear sighting reported on the campus of UC Davis.

Over the weekend, residents in Vacaville said they were concerned after video surfaced showing a bear walking through someone's front yard.

