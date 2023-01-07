SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Sunday evening, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm and Saturday’s storm, this next storm could have further complications stemming from ground that’s already saturated with water.

Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials will be providing updates on the winter storms affecting the state and statewide efforts at 1 p.m. Sunday. At 2 p.m., state officials will be providing an update in Spanish. The update will be live streamed on Newsom’s Youtube page.

A Flood Watch is in place until Tuesday afternoon for the Bay Area. A Wind Advisory has been lifted but will likely be reinstated with the coming storm Sunday night.

Two separate storms are expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm hit the Bay Area Saturday. The second storm is expected to come Sunday night and will last through Tuesday morning.

Strong wind gusts are expected Sunday night leading into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday

12:15 p.m.

PG&E reports that approximately 15,000 customers are without power Sunday afternoon. The following is a breakdown of the numbers by area:

5,400 — Peninsula

48 — San Francisco

700 — South Bay

1,500 — East Bay

5,100 — North Bay

12:00 p.m.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning from 8 p.m. Sunday night until 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Our area is expected to see southerly winds from 20-35 mph with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the valleys. Those along the coast and the highest peaks could see wind speeds of 35-50 mph and gusts hitting up to 80 mph.

9:35 a.m.

The NWS issued a flood warning along the Guadalupe River above the Alamaden Expressway in Santa Clara County. A photo shared by the agency shows a more precise location in Campbell, Los Gatos and southwest San Jose.

9:21 a.m.

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow took video of a downed tree in Sausalito. The City of Sausalito currently has 2,500 PG&E customers without power.

High winds knocked out power in Sausalito around midnight..@PGE4Me responding to a downed tree..2500 customers still without power, traffic lights out. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hItsMIKRwb — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) January 8, 2023

8:20 a.m.

The National Park Service announced that Muir Woods would be closed on Sunday as crews assess damage from the storm and high winds. Those with paid reservations for parking will automatically receive refunds.

4:45 a.m.

Video taken by a KRON4 viewer shows lightning strikes in Rohnert Park early Sunday morning.

Saturday

11:34 p.m.

Huge tree branches from a cypress tree fell down on a truck due to string wind gusts Saturday evening in San Jose. Images sent by a KRON4 viewer show cement lifted on the side of a house, huge branches blocking a driveway and a power line on the ground.

9:30 p.m.

The NWS has issued a Special Marine Advisory for waters off the Northern California Coastline. The area could see hail, waterspouts and high-speed winds over the next hour.

7:30 p.m.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor activities if possible throughout the storm. SRFD says one person was injured on Saturday afternoon after a tree fell onto the car they were working on.

5:40 p.m.

Citizen video shows a downed tree blocking Hinkley Avenue in Richmond Saturday evening.

4:41 p.m.

Images show a person being rescued from a marsh near Bay Point in Contra Costa County via helicopter and later taken to an awaiting fire personnel for medical evaluation.

3:53 p.m.

A downed tree in Castro Valley trapped one person in their home. Video of the large, downed eucalyptus tree was shared by the Alameda County Fire Department.

12:16 p.m.

Video shows street repair crews working on erosion-control along the Great Highway in San Francisco.

11:19 a.m.

A large tree in Livermore’s Sunset Park fell down due to rain. City crews were dispatched to remove the tree. Livermore Police Department said they are anticipating more downed trees and possible power outages ahead of the storm. Photo: Livermore Police Department

9:30 a.m.

Video shows flooded roadways Saturday morning along the Pacifica shore.

Sandbag locations:

The City and County of San Francisco is providing residents with up to 10 free sandbags per household or business from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the following location.

San Francisco Public Works Operations Yard: Kansas and Marin Streets

The City of San Leandro is offering up to 10 free sandbags per household at the following locations. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel to expedite the process.

Public Works Service Center: 14200 Chapman Road

Fire Station No. 12 1065 143rd Avenue

The City of Menlo Park is offering free sandbags for residents at the following locations.

Burgess Park parking lot: Alma Street and Burgess Drive

Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77: 1467 Chilco Street

Temporary pop-up at Pope Street Island: 222 Laurel Avenue

The City of Petaluma is offering free sandbags for residents at the following locations. Residents will have to fill up their own bags, but the city is providing free bags and a shovel.

City Corp Yard: 840 Hopper Street

Prince Park: 2301 East Washington

Leghorn Park: 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Road Closures

All lanes are blocked in both directions of CA-84 between Niles Canyon and Pleasanton Sunol Roads in Fremont due to flooding and landslides.

Manor Drive is closed between Heathcliff and Monterey Roads in Pacifica due to a down utility line. Crews are currently on scene and estimate repairs to take six to eight hours, according to Pacifica Police Department.

State Route 25 is closed in both directions from State Route 198 to Lonoak Road in Monterey County due to mudslides, according to Caltrans. There is no estimated time for reopening.