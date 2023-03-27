SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The leading front of another big storm is set to arrive in the Bay Area Monday night before the brunt of the storm hits Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The incoming storm will bring strong south-southwest gusts Monday night that could reach speeds of 30-45 mph.

The strongest winds are expected along the coastline and at higher terrain, the NWS said. The National Weather Service warned that the winds could easily topple trees because the very wet winter has left soils saturated. A wind advisory for Monday night into Tuesday has been expanded to include the North Bay hills, East Bay hills and eastern Santa Clara hills. Peak gusts could hit 40-55 mph, according to the NWS.

Monday will stay dry for the most part with heavy rain arriving early Tuesday morning along with strong winds, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. Tuesday’s storm arrives with much of the Bay Area still reeling from recent storms that have brought down hundreds of trees, damaged roadways and at times, left tens of thousands without power.

The system could drop several feet of snow in the upper elevations of Northern California’s coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, making travel difficult, forecasters said. Powerful storms since late December have blanketed the Sierra in a massive snowpack with a water content that is more than 220% of normal, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

Tuesday’s showers will linger into Wednesday morning before conditions dry out until the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.