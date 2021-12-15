Another storm system pours into Bay Area

A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an “atmospheric river” that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm is passing over the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Light rain will start in the North Bay in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the Bay Area will start seeing light to moderate rainfall as in the afternoon and evening, with potential for a thunderstorm.

The showers will continue overnight but are expected to mostly end after sunrise on Thursday, the NWS said.

Light rain will then develop over the North Bay around midday and spread southward across the Bay Area this afternoon/evening and Central Coast tonight. Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate.

Meteorologists are expecting up to two inches of rainfall on the coast, a little over one inch in the North Bay Valleys, and about half an inch to an inch of rain around the Bay Area by the end of the storm system.