Another storm system pours into Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm is passing over the Bay Area on Wednesday.
Light rain will start in the North Bay in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the Bay Area will start seeing light to moderate rainfall as in the afternoon and evening, with potential for a thunderstorm.
The showers will continue overnight but are expected to mostly end after sunrise on Thursday, the NWS said.
Meteorologists are expecting up to two inches of rainfall on the coast, a little over one inch in the North Bay Valleys, and about half an inch to an inch of rain around the Bay Area by the end of the storm system.