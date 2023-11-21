(BCN) — Another suspect in an armed carjacking in San Mateo in September has been arrested, police said Monday.

The suspect was identified as Julio Villalobos, 18, a resident of Antioch. He was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on Nov. 16 on suspicion of carjacking and second-degree robbery, the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, police learned a man was held at gunpoint while someone stole his white Chevrolet van near 42nd Avenue and Edison Street.

Hours later, a description and license plate number were broadcast to other police agencies and Brisbane police found the stolen van traveling north on U.S. Highway 101. They gave chase, continuing into San Francisco and through several city streets until it ended near the intersection of Market Street and Octavia Boulevard, police said.

A suspect, identified as Jose Ramirez Marquez, 18, attempted to flee on foot but was unsuccessful. A loaded unregistered pistol was found in his possession, police said.

Marquez was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, carrying a loaded firearm by a convicted felon, and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, according to police.

Villalobos’ alleged involvement was confirmed after detectives spoke to witnesses, reviewed surveillance footage, authored search warrants and gathered evidence regarding the carjacking, police said.

