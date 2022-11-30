SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One day after Elon Musk launched a seemingly one-sided Twitter beef with Apple, the CEO of another major tech company has joined the Tesla CEO in criticizing the tech giant. Meta Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was “problematic for one company to be able to control what app experiences end up on a device.”

Zuckerberg made the remarks in an interview at the New York Times DealBook conference that was reported on by Bloomberg. The “vast majority of profits in mobile ecosystems go toward Apple,” Zuckerberg added.

Zuckerberg, who is CEO of Meta, the company behind Facebook, made his comments following a string of tweets from Musk Tuesday aimed at Apple. Among other things, Twitter’s owner said that Apple controlled “access to the internet” through its app store, was against free speech and had threatened to withhold Twitter from its app store.

Zuckerberg echoed some of Musk’s sentiment, calling Apple’s content moderation rules a “conflict of interest,” and saying they were often leveraged at rivals.