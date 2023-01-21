SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Activists on both sides of the abortion issue held events today. Anti-abortion demonstrators took part in the annual Walk For Life rally, alongside a number of abortion-rights counterprotests.

If you were stuck in traffic in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, this is why. Thousands of demonstrators shut down several streets in the city to take part in the ‘Walk For Life’ march.

Scores of anti-abortion demonstrators from across the state traveled to San Francisco Saturday.

One day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision granting women the right to end a pregnancy.

“Life and abundance life. Jesus is here we are celebrating life, we are fighting for life and we are in numbers,” one person at the event said.

Thousands celebrate the supreme court’s dismantling of the constitutional right to abortion.

“We choose life, so we are here because Jesus gives life not death.”

“Everyone has a right to birth, and that’s what I believe, so I’m here hopefully to do some good.”

“It’s not just an abortion issue although of course, it is, it is a true reproductive rights issue,” said Irene of the National Mobilization of Reproductive Justice, San Francisco.

Irene organized a counter rally in the morning.

“I like to say the right has been inclusive as to who it is trying to limit the rights of,” Irene said. “They made their decision on Dobbs, and they literally signaled they’re trying to end contraception, gay marriage, even interracial marriage so we have to be inclusive as well and fight back.”

President Joe Biden has pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed at least a dozen bills since then, giving California some of the strongest abortion protections in the country.

As for tensions between the two sides on Saturday, it appears demonstrations were mostly peaceful.