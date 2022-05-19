SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney said he filed charges against an anti-abortion activist who was part of a group that “invaded” a San Francisco hospital, filmed patients, and attempted to barge into operating rooms.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged Aaron Jonathan Hurley on Thursday with stalking, obstructing freedom of access to a clinic, vandalism, and trespassing.

Hurley is a member of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. Hurley and other PAAU members targeted San Francisco General Hospital in March, according to Boudin.

“My office will unconditionally protect all medical providers and women who exercise their constitutional right to seek abortion or other reproductive health care,” Boudin said Thursday.

“Anyone who harasses, threatens, or interferes in any way with the constitutionally protected work of doctors and staff — who heroically provide care — will be held accountable. We will ensure that all patients and medical providers are safe,” Boudin said.

Kristen Turner, a second suspect allegedly involved, was cited and released.

Turner’s biography on PAAU’s website writes, “Kristin is a human/animal rights activist, atheist, and feminist. Formerly in support of abortion, Kristin’s views changed after learning what abortion was, and her experiences with sexual abuse.”

On March 14, four people invaded the hospital’s Women’s Options Center by using a woman who pretended to be in need of counseling, according to investigators.

When a nurse went to speak to her at the door, Hurley and other trespassers came out from hiding and ran through the door, prosecutors said. The activists chanted the name of a doctor who provides health care services for women, including abortions.

“They barged into the clinic and began filming patients and staff. Staff reported that these protesters were attempting to barge into operating rooms. Hurley and others are alleged to have entered the clinic where the victim works, chanting the doctor’s name and, ‘We know who you are, we know what you do,'” prosecutors said.

The victim and staff were terrified for their safety and the safety of their patients, prosecutors said.

(Image courtesy SFDAO)

That night, Hurley and the others went to the doctor’s home and placed stickers that said ‘a killer lives in your neighborhood’ on neighbors’ houses and on the doctor’s front door, according to Boudin.

Flyers were also distributed that named the doctor and provided false inflammatory claims about abortion procedures, prosecutors said.

On March 13, prosecutors said Hurley and others defaced and damaged a bronze Madonna and Child statue at San Francisco General Hospital, covering it with fake blood and stickers with the doctor’s name on it.

The group also left handwritten notes filled with false conspiracy theories, prosecutors said. One note contained the word “harvested” and the phrase “sold $500.”

Vandalized statue (Image courtesy SFDAO)

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

An arrest warrant is pending for a third suspect, Lauren Brice Handy, who is also linked to the case.

Handy’s PAAU biography writes, “Lauren is a Catholic anarcho mutualist credited with reviving director action among young anti-abortion people.”

Boudin said, “Reproductive rights are under attack across the country — and here in San Francisco. Right here in our city, doctors who provide critical health care along with vulnerable patients are being stalked at their homes and places of work.”