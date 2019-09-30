Anti-homeless boulders back on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a controversial approach to deter homeless people from setting up camp in front of their homes.

Large rocks on the sidewalk of Clinton Park.

Boulders are back on the Mission District sidewalk after they were pushed from the sidewalk to the street, forcing city officials to respond.

Earlier this month, two dozen boulders suddenly appeared along the sidewalk.

While some residents say it has reduced the number of homeless people and tents in the area, others say this is not a solution.

“The answer is to fight for housing,” Robin Baskin said. “And to provide as many public services as possible for the homeless people, not just hide it. Hiding problems doesn’t solve problems, it just displaces them to another block.”

The boulders had mysteriously been pushed from the sidewalk to the street over the weekend but have since been put back in their spots.

