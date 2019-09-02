Anti-Marxism rally interrupted by large counter-protests in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — University and Berkeley police shut down several streets downtown today after news of a rally and counter-demonstrations.

You can see them armed with riot gear as they followed the protesters’ march around town.

Thankfully all demonstrations ended peacefully.

Dozens of protesters marching through downtown Berkeley and gathering at People’s Park.

“Working class people, including those who are a part of the antifascist movement, people who are community members in People’s Park, as well as students with the University of California are coming out to rally against Amber Cummings,” Organizer Aiden Hill said. “(Cummings) is trying to disrupt the organization of revolution bookstores. Revolution books provides resources for the community that are leftist leaning.”

Hill said they marched to the University of Berkeley and Sproul Plaza to protest against Cummings, a transgender Trump supporter who’s been behind anti-Marxism rallies.

Organizers heard she planned to have another rally on Sunday.

“We should be out there near where they are counter-demonstrating just letting them know this is not a message our community welcomes,” protester Bob Price said.

During the demonstrations, police shut down several roads and followed marchers.

After several hours, protesters finally found Cummings.

“This is totally like a lynch mob coming out against a trans woman,” Cummings said. “They don’t want me talking. They don’t want me talking against their Marxism that’s all. That’s what they’re doing. Yeah, kick a transsexual out of Berkeley. They’re really welcoming. Boy you can see how welcoming they are.”

While Cummings said she is against Marxism, she said protesters are misrepresenting her views and slandering her name by calling her a fascist, racist, and white supremacist.

Demonstrations eventually ended peacefully with a walking debate between Cummings and those against her.