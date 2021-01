SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – More than three dozen protesters clashed with San Francisco police officers Saturday afternoon outside the Chinese Consulate.

The protesters, who identified themselves as anti-racism and anti-fascism, went to the consulate, located on Laguna Street in the city’s Fillmore District, because they thought a far right group, the Proud Boys, was planning to be there.

It is unknown if any of the protesters were arrested.

