Anti-Semitic fliers reported in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights: police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Suspicious fliers with anti-Semitic language were reported in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers from the Northern Station received reports of the fliers and responded to the area.

Authorities say they found several fliers with anti-Semitic language on them.

The fliers were collected by the police department and they searched the area for additional evidence.

The department’s Special Investigations Division is investigating this incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.