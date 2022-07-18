BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating after anti-Semitic symbols were etched onto cars over the weekend. BPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The suspect or suspects scratched the symbols onto the side of three cars on the 1000 block of Monterey Avenue. The window of a fourth vehicle was smashed in with a brick. No one has reported seeing who committed the crime.

Other hate incidents took place in Pacifica last week, when suspects stole a Pride flag from a local school and drew a swastika on a child’s doll. The Pride flag was stolen from Oceana High School and the doll was defaced at Sunset Ridge School.

The doll was found in a classroom that had been completely ransacked, with furniture and toys strewn across the floor. Electronics and computer items were also stolen from the school.