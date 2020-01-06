Anti-war protests condemning Soleimani killing held across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Demonstrators in dozens of cities across the U.S. protested the Trump administration’s killing of a top Iranian commander and the decision to send thousands of troops to the Middle East as reinforcements.

In the Bay Area, thousands gathered at rallies in San Mateo, San Jose and San Francisco.

The biggest crowd marched through the streets of San Francisco on Saturday as a number of groups and organizations participated in the peaceful protest.

In San Mateo, there were smaller but passionate crowds.

Police say things remained peaceful at all the demonstration locations.

Many Bay Area police departments are also increasing patrols and working with federal officials, but they all say there is no credible threat at this time.

