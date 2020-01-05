Anti-war protests take place throughout Bay Area after airstrikes

(KRON) — “We say no war.”

Thousands came to San Francisco Saturday to protest conflict in the Middle East.

They made their way through city streets, holding signs and stopping traffic as they chanted “We say no war”.

Several groups participated in the march where San Francisco police say ended peacefully.

For those who didn’t want to join the big crowd, they went to San Mateo.

“It’s the suburbs but there’s still very passionate people who understands there’s issues,” San Mateo resident George Conway said.

On the corner of El Camino Real and Third Avenue, Peace Action of San Mateo County were joined by the Raging Grannies, a group that advocates for social justice.

They all came with the same message.

“We don’t want to be involved in any more wars over there,” Cheryl Kozanitas said. “We’re a peace group. we’ve been out here for years against war.”

“We really need to avoid that and concentrate on our resources on fighting climate change rather than fighting people in the Middle East,” Gay Baldwin said.