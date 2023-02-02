ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied residence, Antioch PD said in a press release.

The occupant was possibly an elderly female. Officers responded to the scene with assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, the press releases states. The air unit advised that the back door was shattered, and there was a vehicle backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, the suspects fled in the vehicle in the driveway, striking a police vehicle. No officers were injured, according to Antioch PD.

With the air unit supporting, officers pursued the vehicle onto State Route 4 where it collided with a guardrail near the Hillcrest Drive offramp. The suspects, later identified as Donley Thompson and Delancey Huff, ran across westbound traffic on Highway 4, crossing the BART tracks, and making their way through eastbound traffic.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Huff and Thompson attempted to carjack motorists that were stopped on the eastbound Hwy 4 offramp at Hillcrest Drive. Officers continued to pursue the suspects on foot and took them into custody on the offramp. Stolen property belonging to the victim was located in the suspect’s abandoned vehicle and returned to her. She was not at her residence at the time of the incident, according to police.

Huff and Thompson were arrested and charged with the following:

Felony burglary

Conspiracy

Reckless evading of a police officer

Huff was already on parole for residential burglary and had been released from custody in December, police said.