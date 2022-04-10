ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived.

Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car.

The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Unit located the vehicle through videos. Police issued a seizure warrant and towed the car for 30 days.

The Antioch Police said in a Facebook post that they “always try to get these dangerous drivers off the road because they are dangerous to not only themselves, but the members of our community.”