Antioch crash leaves toddler, 2 adults in critical condition

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A two-year-old child and two adults are in critical condition after a midnight crash in Antioch.

According to Contra Costa County Fire officials, they were driving on Lone Tree Way when the car crashed into a tree, trapping the toddler and adults inside. Officials had to cut the car open to extricate the three people.

The toddler was taken to Oakland’s Children’s hospital and the adults were taken to John Muir in Walnut Creek, according to the fire chief.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories: