ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Antioch police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Ja’Nola Harper is described as a Black girl who is about 150 pounds, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair styled in braids.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing pink pajamas and was near Sweeney Road and Garrow Drive in Antioch. Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.

